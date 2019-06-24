TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Due to the effects of a plum rain front and northeasterly winds, the Central Weather Bureau has issued a heavy rain alert for 16 counties and cities in Taiwan.

As a plum rain front hammers Taiwan from the west, the CWB issued a heavy rain alert at 7 a.m for 16 counties and cities in Taiwan. Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that there is a "squall line" affecting Taiwan from Miaoli to central Taiwan, which is being accompanied by intense lightning and sudden heavy downpours.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County.

Miaoli's Yuanli Township has already seen 64 mm this morning, according to the CWB. Residents of western Taiwan are advised to beware of short-term heavy rain, lightning strikes, strong wind gusts, and flooding in low-lying areas.

Wu said that a "mesoscale weather system" developed in the Taiwan Strait and formed a squall line which will affect weather from Miaoli to central Taiwan, where intense lighting and sudden heavy downpours are likely. Due to the effects of the plum rain front, showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the country during the day, with "small and medium-scale convective systems" developing and leading to "severe weather."

Temperatures will be cooler today than over the weekend, with highs in northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan ranging between 26 and 27 degrees, while areas not affected by rainfall will see highs range between 29 and 32 degrees.