BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|New York
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Las Vegas
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Phoenix
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Dallas
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
___
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 92, New York 83
Las Vegas 86, Dallas 68
|Sunday's Games
Washington 89, Atlanta 73
Chicago 93, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 82, Los Angeles 72
Seattle 65, Indiana 61
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<