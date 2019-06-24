  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/24 09:18
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 2 .818
Washington 7 3 .700
Chicago 6 3 .667 2
Indiana 5 6 .455 4
New York 3 7 .300
Atlanta 2 7 .222 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 4 .636
Las Vegas 5 4 .556 1
Minnesota 5 5 .500
Los Angeles 4 6 .400
Phoenix 3 5 .375
Dallas 2 6 .250

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 92, New York 83

Las Vegas 86, Dallas 68

Sunday's Games

Washington 89, Atlanta 73

Seattle 65, Indiana 61

Chicago 93, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 82, Los Angeles 72

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<