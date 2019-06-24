BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/24 08:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 2 .818
Washington 7 3 .700
Chicago 6 3 .667 2
Indiana 5 5 .500
New York 3 7 .300
Atlanta 2 7 .222 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 4 .600
Las Vegas 5 4 .556 ½
Minnesota 5 5 .500 1
Los Angeles 4 5 .444
Phoenix 2 5 .286
Dallas 2 6 .250 3

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 92, New York 83

Las Vegas 86, Dallas 68

Sunday's Games

Washington 89, Atlanta 73

Phoenix 82, Los Angeles 72

Chicago 93, Connecticut 75

Indiana at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<