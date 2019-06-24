Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 100 000 020—3 8 1 Cleveland 050 010 02x—8 10 0

Norris, Cisnero (8) and Wilson; Plesac, Goody (8), T.Olson (9), Cimber (9) and Plawecki. W_Plesac 3-2. L_Norris 2-6. HRs_Detroit, Jones (9). Cleveland, Santana (17).

___

Toronto 011 003 010—6 10 1 Boston 000 000 001—1 7 0

Stroman, Mayza (7), Phelps (8), Biagini (9) and Jansen; Porcello, J.Smith (7) and C.Vazquez. W_Stroman 5-9. L_Porcello 5-7. HRs_Toronto, Sogard (8).

___

Houston 101 430 000—9 14 0 New York 000 030 010—4 6 0

Verlander, Devenski (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Happ, Cessa (5), Hale (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Verlander 10-3. L_Happ 7-4. HRs_Houston, Altuve (10), White (3), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). New York, LeMahieu (10).

___

Minnesota 000 100 000—1 9 0 Kansas City 005 000 10x—6 11 0

Pineda, Littell (6), Morin (7), Magill (8) and J.Castro; Bailey, Barlow (6), Boxberger (7), McCarthy (7) and Maldonado. W_Bailey 7-6. L_Pineda 4-4. Sv_McCarthy (1). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (20). Kansas City, Dozier (12).

___

Chicago 000 010 030—4 10 1 Texas 041 000 02x—7 11 1

Nova, Fulmer (7), Herrera (8), Ruiz (8) and J.McCann; Sampson, Fairbanks (8), B.Martin (8), Kelley (8) and Federowicz. W_Sampson 6-4. L_Nova 3-6. Sv_Kelley (10). HRs_Texas, Federowicz (2), Santana (8).

___

Tampa Bay 003 500 000—8 15 1 Oakland 010 000 100—2 6 0

Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Roe (8), Poche (9) and Zunino; B.Anderson, Schlitter (4), Brooks (6), Wendelken (8) and Phegley. W_Yarbrough 6-3. L_B.Anderson 7-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 121 020 000—6 16 0 Philadelphia 200 000 011—4 4 1

Yamamoto, J.Garcia (6), Guerrero (8), N.Anderson (9) and Holaday; De Los Santos, E.Garcia (5), R.Suarez (6), Alvarez (8) and Knapp. W_Yamamoto 3-0. L_De Los Santos 0-1. Sv_N.Anderson (1). HRs_Miami, Cooper (7), Anderson (10), Riddle (5).

___

Atlanta 000 101 000 2—4 7 1 Washington 000 000 200 1—3 10 0

(10 innings)

Soroka, Tomlin (3), Dayton (7), Webb (7), Swarzak (8), Minter (9), Jackson (10) and B.McCann; Voth, Guerra (7), Suero (8), Doolittle (9), Rainey (10), Sipp (10) and Gomes. W_Minter 2-4. L_Rainey 1-2. Sv_Jackson (11). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (15), Acuna Jr. (18), Camargo (3). Washington, Soto (12).

___

Cincinnati 000 003 002—5 10 0 Milwaukee 005 020 00x—7 11 0

DeSclafani, Duke (5), Stephenson (7), Bowman (8) and Casali; Woodruff, Claudio (8), Jeffress (8) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 9-2. L_DeSclafani 4-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (7). Milwaukee, Arcia (10), Shaw (6).

___

New York 000 120 000—3 7 0 Chicago 010 010 03x—5 12 0

deGrom, Lugo (7), Gsellman (8) and Nido; Hamels, Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Cishek 2-4. L_Lugo 3-1. Sv_Strop (9). HRs_New York, Nido (3), Alonso (27). Chicago, Baez (19).

___

San Diego 100 202 020 03—10 13 1 Pittsburgh 002 110 003 04—11 17 0

(11 innings)

Lucchesi, Quantrill (6), Perdomo (8), Yates (9), Maton (10), Wisler (11) and Hedges; Brault, Holmes (6), R.Rodriguez (6), Hartlieb (8), Stratton (9), F.Vazquez (10), Liriano (11) and Diaz. W_Liriano 2-1. L_Wisler 2-2.