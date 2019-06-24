  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/24 06:36
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 73 301 48 98 .326
Brantley Hou 75 295 38 95 .322
LeMahieu NYY 71 289 54 93 .322
TiAnderson ChW 68 263 38 84 .319
Devers Bos 76 298 54 92 .309
Trout LAA 74 251 61 77 .307
Andrus Tex 67 280 44 85 .304
Mancini Bal 72 280 50 85 .304
Merrifield KC 78 325 55 98 .302
Meadows TB 59 226 33 68 .301
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; MChapman, Oakland, 18; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 58; Rosario, Minnesota, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; LeMahieu, New York, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.