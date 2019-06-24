Chez Reavie hits off the ninth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP
Keegan Bradley hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cromwe
Chez Reavie putts on the 1st hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP
Keegan Bradley hits his second shot on the first hole the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cromwel
Jason Day hits his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Cromw
Kevin Tway looks at the the championship trophy on a pedestal at the first tee before starting his final round of the Travelers Championship golf tour
Chez Reavie hits his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cro
Roberto Diaz pulls down his pant leg after tying his shoe at the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunda
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory and first in 11 years, closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher.
The 37-year-old Reavie, also the 2008 Canadian Open winner, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Reavie took a six-stroke lead into the round after a shooting a 63 on Saturday. But Bradley chipped away and got within a stroke on the par-4 15th when he made a 7 1/2-foot birdie putt after Reavie missed an 11-footer.
Reavie put the tournament away on the par-4 17th, making a 14-foot birdie putt, while Bradley three-putted for a double bogey. Bradley and Sucher each shot 67, with Sucher playing the back nine in 5-under 30,
Vaughn Taylor birdied the final five holes for a 65 to finish fourth at 12 under.