Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|000
|020—3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|050
|010
|02x—8
|10
|0
Norris, Cisnero (8) and Wilson; Plesac, Goody (8), Olson (9), Cimber (9) and Plawecki. W_Plesac 3-2. L_Norris 2-6. HRs_Detroit, Jones (9). Cleveland, Santana (17).
___
|Toronto
|011
|003
|010—6
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
Stroman, Mayza (7), Phelps (8), Biagini (9) and Jansen; Porcello, J.Smith (7) and Vazquez. W_Stroman 5-9. L_Porcello 5-7. HRs_Toronto, Sogard (8).
___
|Houston
|101
|430
|000—9
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|010—4
|6
|0
Verlander, Devenski (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Happ, Cessa (5), Hale (9) and Sanchez. W_Verlander 10-3. L_Happ 7-4. HRs_Houston, Altuve (10), White (3), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). New York, LeMahieu (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|121
|020
|000—6
|16
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|011—4
|4
|1
Yamamoto, Garcia (6), Guerrero (8), N.Anderson (9) and Holaday; De Los Santos, Garcia (5), R.Suarez (6), Alvarez (8) and Knapp. W_Yamamoto 3-0. L_De Los Santos 0-1. Sv_N.Anderson (1). HRs_Miami, Cooper (7), Anderson (10), Riddle (5).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|000
|2—4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|200
|1—3
|10
|0
Soroka, Tomlin (3), Dayton (7), Webb (7), Swarzak (8), Minter (9), Jackson (10) and McCann; Voth, Guerra (7), Suero (8), Doolittle (9), Rainey (10), Sipp (10) and Gomes. W_Minter 2-4. L_Rainey 1-2. Sv_Jackson (11). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (15), Acuna Jr. (18), Camargo (3). Washington, Soto (12).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|002—5
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|005
|020
|00x—7
|11
|0
DeSclafani, Duke (5), Stephenson (7), Bowman (8) and Casali; Woodruff, Claudio (8), Jeffress (8) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 9-2. L_DeSclafani 4-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (7). Milwaukee, Arcia (10), Shaw (6).
___
|New York
|000
|120
|000—3
|7
|0
|Chicago
|010
|010
|03x—5
|12
|0
deGrom, Lugo (7), Gsellman (8) and Nido; Hamels, Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Cishek 2-4. L_Lugo 3-1. Sv_Strop (9). HRs_New York, Nido (3), Alonso (27). Chicago, Baez (19).