SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Colombia beat Paraguay 1-0 on Sunday to stay perfect at the Copa America with three wins, and also helped Argentina to advance in second.

The only goal of the Group B match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador was scored at 31 minutes by midfielder Gustavo Cuellar.

Argentina beat Asian champion Qatar 2-0 to finish second with four points.

Guest team Qatar ended its Copa America participation in fourth, with one point.

Colombia will have to wait for Group C matches on Monday to know who it will play in the quarterfinals.

Paraguay finished third in the group with two points and will have to wait for Japan vs Ecuador on Monday to know whether it will advance.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports