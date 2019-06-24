|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|72
|296
|48
|96
|.324
|Brantley Hou
|75
|295
|38
|95
|.322
|LeMahieu NYY
|71
|289
|54
|93
|.322
|TiAnderson ChW
|67
|259
|38
|83
|.320
|Devers Bos
|76
|298
|54
|92
|.309
|Trout LAA
|74
|251
|61
|77
|.307
|Mancini Bal
|72
|280
|50
|85
|.304
|Meadows TB
|59
|226
|33
|68
|.301
|Andrus Tex
|66
|276
|43
|83
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|77
|321
|54
|96
|.299
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; MChapman, Oakland, 18; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 58; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Rosario, Minnesota, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; LeMahieu, New York, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.