BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A torrential rainfall has deluged Serbia's capital, overwhelming Belgrade's sewer system and creating traffic chaos by submerging many streets.

Some buses and cars plowed through the water flowing down roadways Sunday, while many drivers drove their cars onto sidewalks to get around deep spots. Police said traffic problems lingered in parts of Belgrade even after the heavy rainfall slowed.

In central Serbia, hail damaged crops and disrupted traffic on local roads, while dozens of houses were flooded.