BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|New York
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Las Vegas
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Phoenix
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Dallas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
___
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 92, New York 83
Las Vegas 86, Dallas 68
|Sunday's Games
Washington 89, Atlanta 73
Connecticut at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<