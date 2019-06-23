In this May 31, 2019 photo, a resident sits on her door stoop in the Chualluma neighborhood, in La Paz, Bolivia. Chaulluma is located about 12,500 fee
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A state-sponsored project in Bolivia is aiming to use urban art to capture some of the rich traditions of indigenous culture.
The project involves adorning homes with murals and was carried out by residents of a poor neighborhood who have sought inspiration from Andean textiles.
Images on the side of walls now include indigenous Aymara women selling produce and spices in the streets, hummingbirds taking flight and multicolored geometrical shapes.
Resident Tomasa Gutiérrez heads the Chaulluma neighborhood council.
She said: "When we wake up in the morning, we now see colors. We no longer see the adobe or brick. I love my view."