TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two college students died after being rushed to local hospitals following a drowning incident inside the pool under Shenshen Waterfall (神山瀑布) in Wutai Township of Taiwan’s southern county of Pingtung on Sunday afternoon (June 23), Central News Agency (CNA)reported.

Wutai is the highest township in Pingtung, with the highest mean elevation of any township in the county.

The county’s Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services said that when the bureau’s emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found friends of the two drowned students were administering CPR on them, but both had lost vital signs, according to CNA. They were sent to Pingtung Christian Hospital and Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, respectively, for emergency treatment.

Wutai Police Station said the two youths were students of a university, and they went to the waterfall in a group of six. The station added that drowning incidents frequently happened inside the deep pool under Shenshen Waterfall, and for people who are not good swimmers, playing in the water is extremely dangerous.

The station also said the Wutai Township Office is currently carrying out a construction project for improving safety at the waterfall and that there is a “no swimming” sign at the scene.

It’s only the beginning of the summer vacation, and two drowning deaths have been reported at the waterfall.