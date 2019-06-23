In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019, photo, a visitor to Herald Square takes a photo with the Pride and Joy window display at the Macy's flagship store i
This Wednesday, June 19, 2019, photo shows a detail of one of the Pride and Joy window display at the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride mon
In this Thursday, June 20, 2019, photo, make-up is on display at the Pride and Joy shop at the Macy's flagship store in New York. Major retailers have
In this Thursday, June 20, 2019, photo, a customer takes a break from shopping at the Pride and Joy shop in the Macy's flagship store in New York. For
In this Thursday, June 20, 2019, photo a customer shows at the Pride and Joy shop in the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers
In this Thursday, June 20, 2019, people walk past a pride display at the Loft store in New York's Times Square. For Pride month, retailers across the
This Thursday, June 20, 2019, photo, shows running shoes on display with a rainbow flag at Red Coyote Running and Fitness in Oklahoma City, to celebra
This Thursday, June 20, 2019, photo shows running shoes on display with a rainbow flag at Red Coyote Running and Fitness in Oklahoma City, to celebrat
NEW YORK (AP) — For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture.
They range from Macy's same-sex wedding registries to digital billboards in New York's Times Square beaming apparel sold in shops below.
In some cases, proceeds are going to organizations helping LGBTQ youths and others fighting for the rights of non-heterosexuals.
But the game-changing scene is in America's more conservative areas.
Stephen Macias is the Los Angeles-based head of diversity at a global publicity firm. He says he was bullied as a boy at a mall in Fresno, California.
He says that now stores there are competing with their Pride displays.