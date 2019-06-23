PERTH, Australia (AP) — New South Wales dominated Queensland throughout the match for a 38-6 win to even the best-of-three State of Origin rugby league series on Sunday.

James Maloney set up two tries and kicked five goals to lead New South Wales.

In the first match June 5 in Brisbane, winger Dane Gagai scored two second-half tries and Queensland overcame an 8-0 halftime deficit to beat New South Wales 18-14.

Queensland has won all but two series since 2006 between the bitter state rivals. The exceptions were 2014 and last year, when New South Wales won the first two matches in the best-of-three series.

The deciding match is scheduled in Sydney on July 10.

