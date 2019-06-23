TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Free outdoor pools central Taiwan’s Daan Coastal Tourist Information Center are open from Saturday, June 22 to Sunday, September 1, Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau said on June 21.

The operating hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and the pools are closed every Monday for pool cleaning, the bureau said. The sprouting fountain, which is favored by children, is open on weekends, the bureau added.

Bureau chief Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that Daan Coastal Tourist Information Center is well facilitated, and that Taichung citizens earnestly look forward to the opening of the free swimming pools and sprouting fountain during summer every year.

The children’s pool is about 80 cm deep on weekdays, while the adults’ pool is about 150 cm deep. The depth o the adults’ pool will be adjusted lower on weekends and holidays to accommodate children and avoid crowdedness in the children’s pool, according to the bureau.

The first floor of the tourist information center provides such free services as drinking fountains, hair dryers, parking lots, shower rooms, and toilets as well as coin operated lockers, according to the bureau. The outdoor lookout platform on the second floor is a nice place for enjoying the sea views and romantic sunset, Lin added.

The bureau also urges those who play at the beach to be mindful of tides and follow the directions of lifeguards.

In addition, as artists are creating sand sculpture works on the Daan beach for the 219 Daan Sand Sculpting and Music Festival, the bureau urges tourists to keep away from the sand sculpture area to avoid interfering with the sand sculpting.

(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau video)