TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a Facebook post that surprised many on sunday (June 23), You Ying-lung (游盈隆), chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意基金會), announced his decision to leave the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

You, disappointed with the DPP’s presidential primary result, where president Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) garnered the party support for her reelection campaign, said he has no regrets over the decision after serving the party for more than 24 years. “While the reasons behind my decision to leave the party is hard to put in limited words, there were six main reasons why,” said You.

You said he believed he has fulfilled his initial goal of joining the party, which is to bring end to Kuomintang’s one-party authoritarianism.

You said his growing disapproval of the ruling DPP’s focus on public policy instead of strengthening Taiwanese unity ideology, lifting Taiwanese dignity, the need for constitutional changes, deepen democracy, and changing the citizen’s life for the better, he could no longer align himself with the party that “betrayed its own supporters.”

You also listed the current administration’s inaction towards pardoning the former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) as one of many reasons why he is leaving the party.

You thought that the party has lost its democratic values under president Tsai leadership for that he believed president Tsai arbitrarily chose legislative candidates to fill the party-list proportional representation and further established it as a common practice since 2008.

Disappointed with the changes to party presidential primary rules, You said it was Tsai’s means to guarantee her win in the election and that it has destroyed the party’s democratic values and credibility.

And finally, You said he hoped to focus his energy on the nonprofit, nongovernmental, and nonpartisan organization that he founded, the TPOF. According to You, the foundation is truly dedicated to Taiwanese issues and values public opinions.