BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/23 12:25
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 1 .900
Washington 6 3 .667
Chicago 5 3 .625 3
Indiana 5 5 .500 4
Atlanta 2 6 .250 6
New York 3 7 .300 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 4 .600
Las Vegas 5 4 .556 ½
Minnesota 5 5 .500 1
Los Angeles 4 5 .444
Phoenix 2 5 .286
Dallas 2 6 .250 3

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 92, New York 83

Las Vegas 86, Dallas 68

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<