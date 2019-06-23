  1. Home
2019/06/23 12:35
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 72 296 48 96 .324
TiAnderson ChW 67 259 38 83 .320
Brantley Hou 74 291 37 93 .320
LeMahieu NYY 70 285 52 90 .316
Devers Bos 76 298 54 92 .309
Trout LAA 74 251 61 77 .307
Mancini Bal 72 280 50 85 .304
Meadows TB 59 226 33 68 .301
Andrus Tex 66 276 43 83 .301
Merrifield KC 77 321 54 96 .299
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; MChapman, Oakland, 18; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 58; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Rosario, Minnesota, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Cron, Minnesota, 50.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.