Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 010 000 020 2—5 9 0 Kansas City 000 000 030 0—3 7 0

(10 innings)

Berrios, T.Rogers (8), May (9), Parker (10) and Astudillo; Duffy, Kennedy (9), Peralta (10) and Gallagher. W_May 2-1. L_Peralta 2-3. Sv_Parker (10). HRs_Minnesota, Cron (17), Cave (1), Sano (9).

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 6 0 Cleveland 011 000 00x—2 6 0

Turnbull, Hardy (6), Ni.Ramirez (7), Alcantara (8) and Joh.Hicks; Civale, Wittgren (7), O.Perez (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Civale 1-0. L_Turnbull 3-7. Sv_Hand (22).

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2 6 0 Oakland 011 000 20x—4 8 1

Y.Chirinos, D.Castillo (7), Kolarek (8) and Zunino; Fiers, Buchter (7), Petit (7), Hendriks (9) and B.Taylor, Phegley. W_Petit 2-1. L_D.Castillo 1-6. Sv_Hendriks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (9). Oakland, Chapman (18).

___

Baltimore 000 302 120—8 8 1 Seattle 100 001 011—4 7 0

Cashner, Yacabonis (7), J.Rogers (8), Givens (9) and Severino; Milone, Bautista (6), Altavilla (7), Biddle (8), Festa (9) and Narvaez. W_Cashner 7-3. L_Milone 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (9), Santander (2). Seattle, Santana (17).

___

Toronto 000 100 430—8 10 0 Boston 051 000 001—7 9 2

Law, Gaviglio (2), Kingham (6), Dan.Hudson (8), Giles (9) and Maile, D.Jansen; Johnson, Shawaryn (6), Walden (7), M.Barnes (8), Brasier (8), J.Smith (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Kingham 3-1. L_M.Barnes 3-2. Sv_Giles (12). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (14), Galvis (11). Boston, Vazquez (10).

___

Houston 000 002 300—5 11 3 New York 000 022 30x—7 7 0

Miley, Harris (6), Pressly (7), Guduan (8) and Stassi; Tanaka, Holder (7), Ottavino (8), Britton (9) and Romine. W_Holder 5-2. L_Pressly 1-1. Sv_Britton (3). HRs_Houston, Reddick (9), Alvarez (6). New York, Urshela (6), Romine (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE Los Angeles 000 000 110—2 6 2 St. Louis 000 022 00x—4 5 0

N.Ramirez, Pena (3), Jewell (7), L.Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Dak.Hudson, A.Miller (8), J.Hicks (8), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Dak.Hudson 6-3. L_Pena 5-2. Sv_Webb (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (3), Pujols (13). St. Louis, Ozuna (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 122 131 000—10 12 1 Chicago 000 000 101— 2 6 1

Wheeler, Flexen (8) and W.Ramos; Quintana, Wick (5), Brach (7), Ryan (8), Caratini (9) and Contreras. W_Wheeler 6-5. L_Quintana 4-7. HRs_New York, Ramos (8), Frazier (8), Alonso (26).

___

Miami 001 000 310—5 7 0 Philadelphia 002 010 000—3 7 0

E.Hernandez, Brice (6), Chen (7), Quijada (9) and W.Castillo; Velasquez, Nicasio (6), Morgan (7), E.Ramos (7), Hammer (8), Alvarez (9) and Realmuto. W_Brice 1-0. L_Morgan 2-2. Sv_Quijada (1). HRs_Miami, Riddle (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (16), Harper (13).

___

Cincinnati 301 010 000—5 6 2 Milwaukee 400 200 00x—6 5 0

L.Castillo, Lorenzen (4), Stephenson (5), Garrett (6), Hughes (7), D.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Chacin, Claudio (5), Albers (5), Houser (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_Albers 4-2. L_L.Castillo 7-2. Sv_Hader (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (16), Suarez (16). Milwaukee, Grandal (17).

___

San Diego 000 100 101—3 6 0 Pittsburgh 000 020 04x—6 10 0

Paddack, Wieck (6), Wingenter (7), Stammen (8) and Mejia; Archer, R.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Crick (8), Feliz (9), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings, Diaz. W_Crick 3-3. L_Stammen 5-4. Sv_F.Vazquez (19). HRs_San Diego, Machado (16). Pittsburgh, Osuna (3).

___

Atlanta 001 120 441—13 14 0 Washington 302 030 100— 9 11 1

Foltynewicz, Blevins (5), Dayton (6), Minter (7), Swarzak (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers, McCann; Sanchez, Rosenthal (7), Rainey (7), Ross (8), Grace (9) and Suzuki. W_Minter 1-4. L_Ross 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (14), Flowers (7). Washington, Adams (10).

___

Colorado 102 000 100 00—4 8 1 Los Angeles 011 010 010 01—5 14 1

(11 innings)

Lambert, McGee (6), B.Shaw (7), Estevez (8), W.Davis (10), Tinoco (11) and Iannetta, Wolters; Ryu, Y.Garcia (7), Ferguson (7), Floro (8), K.Jansen (9), P.Baez (10), Kelly (11) and R.Martin. W_Kelly 2-3. L_Tinoco 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Tapia (6). Los Angeles, Verdugo 2 (7).