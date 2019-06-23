|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|27
|.645
|—
|Tampa Bay
|44
|33
|.571
|5½
|Boston
|42
|36
|.538
|8
|Toronto
|28
|49
|.364
|21½
|Baltimore
|22
|55
|.286
|27½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|26
|.658
|—
|Cleveland
|41
|35
|.539
|9
|Chicago
|36
|37
|.493
|12½
|Detroit
|26
|46
|.361
|22
|Kansas City
|26
|51
|.338
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Oakland
|41
|37
|.526
|7
|Texas
|40
|36
|.526
|7
|Los Angeles
|38
|40
|.487
|10
|Seattle
|34
|47
|.420
|15½
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1
Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Detroit 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7
St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 3
Seattle 10, Baltimore 9
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 8, Boston 7
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Seattle 4
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 5
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Toronto (Stroman 4-9) at Boston (Porcello 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-3), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 6-6), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Texas (Sampson 5-4), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Oakland (Anderson 7-4), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 0-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.