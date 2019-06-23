  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/23 08:35
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 72 296 48 96 .324
LeMahieu NYY 69 283 50 89 .314
TiAnderson ChW 66 255 36 80 .314
Brantley Hou 73 287 36 90 .314
Devers Bos 76 298 54 92 .309
Trout LAA 74 251 61 77 .307
Mancini Bal 72 280 50 85 .304
Meadows TB 59 226 33 68 .301
Merrifield KC 77 321 54 96 .299
Andrus Tex 65 272 42 81 .298
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; MChapman, Oakland, 18; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 58; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Rosario, Minnesota, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Cron, Minnesota, 50.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.