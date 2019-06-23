Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|020
|2—5
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|0—3
|7
|0
Berrios, T.Rogers (8), May (9), Parker (10) and Astudillo; Duffy, Kennedy (9), Peralta (10) and Gallagher. W_May 2-1. L_Peralta 2-3. Sv_Parker (10). HRs_Minnesota, Cron (17), Cave (1), Sano (9).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|011
|000
|00x—2
|6
|0
Turnbull, Hardy (6), Ni.Ramirez (7), Alcantara (8) and Joh.Hicks; Civale, Wittgren (7), O.Perez (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Civale 1-0. L_Turnbull 3-7. Sv_Hand (22).
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100—2
|6
|0
|Oakland
|011
|000
|20x—4
|8
|1
Chirinos, D.Castillo (7), Kolarek (8) and Zunino; Fiers, Buchter (7), Petit (7), Hendriks (9) and Taylor, Phegley. W_Petit 2-1. L_D.Castillo 1-6. Sv_Hendriks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (9). Oakland, Chapman (18).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|302
|120—8
|8
|1
|Seattle
|100
|001
|011—4
|7
|0
Cashner, Yacabonis (7), J.Rogers (8), Givens (9) and Severino; Milone, Bautista (6), Altavilla (7), Biddle (8), Festa (9) and Narvaez. W_Cashner 7-3. L_Milone 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (9), Santander (2). Seattle, Santana (17).
___
|Toronto
|000
|100
|430—8
|10
|0
|Boston
|051
|000
|001—7
|9
|2
Law, Gaviglio (2), Kingham (6), Dan.Hudson (8), Giles (9) and Maile, Jansen; Johnson, Shawaryn (6), Walden (7), Barnes (8), Brasier (8), J.Smith (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Kingham 3-1. L_Barnes 3-2. Sv_Giles (12). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (14), Galvis (11). Boston, Vazquez (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|110—2
|6
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|022
|00x—4
|5
|0
N.Ramirez, Pena (3), Jewell (7), L.Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Dak.Hudson, A.Miller (8), Jor.Hicks (8), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Dak.Hudson 6-3. L_Pena 5-2. Sv_Webb (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (3), Pujols (13). St. Louis, Ozuna (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|122
|131
|000—10
|12
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|101—
|2
|6
|1
Wheeler, Flexen (8) and W.Ramos; Quintana, Wick (5), Brach (7), Ryan (8), Caratini (9) and Contreras. W_Wheeler 6-5. L_Quintana 4-7. HRs_New York, Ramos (8), Frazier (8), Alonso (26).
___
|Miami
|001
|000
|310—5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
E.Hernandez, Brice (6), Chen (7), Quijada (9) and W.Castillo; Velasquez, Nicasio (6), Morgan (7), E.Ramos (7), Hammer (8), Alvarez (9) and Realmuto. W_Brice 1-0. L_Morgan 2-2. Sv_Quijada (1). HRs_Miami, Riddle (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (16), Harper (13).
___
|Cincinnati
|301
|010
|000—5
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|400
|200
|00x—6
|5
|0
L.Castillo, Lorenzen (4), Stephenson (5), Garrett (6), Hughes (7), D.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Chacin, Claudio (5), Albers (5), Houser (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_Albers 4-2. L_L.Castillo 7-2. Sv_Hader (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (16), Suarez (16). Milwaukee, Grandal (17).
___
|San Diego
|000
|100
|101—3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|04x—6
|10
|0
Paddack, Wieck (6), Wingenter (7), Stammen (8) and Mejia; Archer, R.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Crick (8), Feliz (9), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings, Diaz. W_Crick 3-3. L_Stammen 5-4. Sv_F.Vazquez (19). HRs_San Diego, Machado (16). Pittsburgh, Osuna (3).