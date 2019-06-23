PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Saturday.

It was 2-all when Starling Marte led off the eighth with a triple against reliever Craig Stammen (5-4). Josh Bell and Corey Dickerson walked to load the bases, and Frazier singled up the middle.

Elias Diaz added on with an RBI single and pinch-hitter Jung Ho Kang had a sacrifice fly.

Kyle Crick (3-3), who worked around a walk and a hit in the eighth. Felipe Vazquez faced just one batter to earn his 19th save of the season.

The Padres tied it at 2 in the seventh when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a sacrifice fly off Francisco Liriano.

Manny Machado opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 16th of the season. He also drove in Tatis with a single in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Jose Osuna's two-run homer in the fifth inning put the Pirates ahead 2-1. It was his major league-high third pinch-hit home run of the season.

Pirates starter Chris Archer worked five innings of one-run ball. He struck out five and walked three.

Padres righty Chris Paddack, recalled before the game after spending 10 days in Single-A in order to limit his season innings total, gave up two runs on five hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out one.

ROSTER MOVES

The Padres optioned right-handed relief pitcher Gerardo Reyes to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Paddack. Reyes had a 12.41 ERA in 13 games with the Padres this season.

The Pirates placed right fielder Gregory Polanco on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, retroactive to June 19. Polanco had shoulder surgery in September. Since returning in April, he has limited his throwing in an attempt to keep his shoulder healthy.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Jordan Lyles (left hamstring tightness) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis at Pawtucket on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Joey Lucchesi (6-4, 3.74 ERA) will start the series finale on Sunday. He is coming off his best outing of the season with seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee on June 17.

Pirates: LHP Steven Brault (3-1, 4.40), a native of San Diego suburb El Cajon, California, will make his first career start against the Padres. He has a 5.68 ERA in four relief appearances against San Diego.

