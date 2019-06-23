  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/23 07:04
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 48 27 .640
Tampa Bay 44 32 .579
Boston 42 35 .545 7
Toronto 27 49 .355 21½
Baltimore 21 55 .276 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 26 .658
Cleveland 41 35 .539 9
Chicago 36 37 .493 12½
Detroit 26 46 .361 22
Kansas City 26 51 .338 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 29 .623
Texas 40 36 .526
Oakland 40 37 .519 8
Los Angeles 38 40 .487 10½
Seattle 34 46 .425 15½

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Baltimore 9

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Toronto at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto (Stroman 4-9) at Boston (Porcello 5-6), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-3), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 6-6), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Texas (Sampson 5-4), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3) at Oakland (Anderson 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.