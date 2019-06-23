  1. Home
Wife: David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care

By  Associated Press
2019/06/23 05:49
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz's wife says he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

