  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/23 05:50
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 74 264 60 94 .356
Yelich Mil 69 258 61 90 .349
McNeil NYM 63 237 32 81 .342
Blackmon Col 59 263 53 89 .338
Dahl Col 66 245 46 80 .327
Arenado Col 74 291 57 95 .326
Freeman Atl 75 296 58 93 .314
Rendon Was 61 224 54 70 .312
Bell Pit 73 282 54 88 .312
KMarte Ari 75 307 51 95 .309
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Arenado, Colorado, 61; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 61; Alonso, New York, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Freeman, Atlanta, 56; Rizzo, Chicago, 53; Rendon, Washington, 52.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Strasburg, Washington, 8-4; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; 3 tied at 7-1.