|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|74
|264
|60
|94
|.356
|Yelich Mil
|69
|258
|61
|90
|.349
|McNeil NYM
|63
|237
|32
|81
|.342
|Blackmon Col
|59
|263
|53
|89
|.338
|Dahl Col
|66
|245
|46
|80
|.327
|Arenado Col
|74
|291
|57
|95
|.326
|Freeman Atl
|75
|296
|58
|93
|.314
|Rendon Was
|61
|224
|54
|70
|.312
|Bell Pit
|73
|282
|54
|88
|.312
|KMarte Ari
|75
|307
|51
|95
|.309
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Arenado, Colorado, 61; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 61; Alonso, New York, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Freeman, Atlanta, 56; Rizzo, Chicago, 53; Rendon, Washington, 52.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Strasburg, Washington, 8-4; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; 3 tied at 7-1.