Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|020
|2—5
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|0—3
|7
|0
Berrios, Rogers (8), May (9), Parker (10) and Astudillo; Duffy, Kennedy (9), Peralta (10) and Gallagher. W_May 2-1. L_Peralta 2-3. Sv_Parker (10). HRs_Minnesota, Cron (17), Cave (1), Sano (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|110—2
|6
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|022
|00x—4
|5
|0
Ramirez, Pena (3), Jewell (7), Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Hudson, Miller (8), Hicks (8), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Hudson 6-3. L_Pena 5-2. Sv_Webb (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (3), Pujols (13). St. Louis, Ozuna (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|122
|131
|000—10
|12
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|101—
|2
|6
|1
Wheeler, Flexen (8) and Ramos; Quintana, Wick (5), Brach (7), Ryan (8), Caratini (9) and Contreras. W_Wheeler 6-5. L_Quintana 4-7. HRs_New York, Ramos (8), Frazier (8), Alonso (26).