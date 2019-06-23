BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Polanco Min 72 296 48 96 .324 LeMahieu NYY 69 283 50 89 .314 TiAnderson ChW 66 255 36 80 .314 Brantley Hou 73 287 36 90 .314 Devers Bos 75 297 54 92 .310 Trout LAA 73 248 61 76 .306 Mancini Bal 71 276 50 84 .304 Meadows TB 58 222 33 67 .302 Bogaerts Bos 74 284 59 85 .299 Pham TB 69 264 34 79 .299 Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Rosario, Minnesota, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Cron, Minnesota, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 50.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.