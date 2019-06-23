|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|72
|296
|48
|96
|.324
|LeMahieu NYY
|69
|283
|50
|89
|.314
|TiAnderson ChW
|66
|255
|36
|80
|.314
|Brantley Hou
|73
|287
|36
|90
|.314
|Devers Bos
|75
|297
|54
|92
|.310
|Trout LAA
|73
|248
|61
|76
|.306
|Mancini Bal
|71
|276
|50
|84
|.304
|Meadows TB
|58
|222
|33
|67
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|74
|284
|59
|85
|.299
|Pham TB
|69
|264
|34
|79
|.299
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Rosario, Minnesota, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Cron, Minnesota, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 50.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.