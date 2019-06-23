Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 010 000 020 2—5 9 0 Kansas City 000 000 030 0—3 7 0

(10 innings)

Berrios, Rogers (8), May (9), Parker (10) and Astudillo; Duffy, Kennedy (9), Peralta (10) and Gallagher. W_May 2-1. L_Peralta 2-3. Sv_Parker (10). HRs_Minnesota, Cron (17), Cave (1), Sano (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE Los Angeles 000 000 110—2 6 2 St. Louis 000 022 00x—4 5 0

Ramirez, Pena (3), Jewell (7), Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Hudson, Miller (8), Hicks (8), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Hudson 6-3. L_Pena 5-2. Sv_Webb (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (2), Pujols (12). St. Louis, Ozuna (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 122 131 000—10 12 1 Chicago 000 000 101— 2 6 1

Wheeler, Flexen (8) and Ramos; Quintana, Wick (5), Brach (7), Ryan (8), Caratini (9) and Contreras. W_Wheeler 6-5. L_Quintana 4-7. HRs_New York, Ramos (8), Frazier (8), Alonso (26).