  1. Home
  2. World

Turkey opposition seeks to repeat win in Istanbul redo vote

By DEREK GATOPOULOS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/23 05:33
In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, waves to supporters as

In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, waves to supporters as

In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, a poster of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayoral candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or

In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, a poster of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayoral candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or

In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP watch him

In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP watch him

Backdropped by a poster of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice

Backdropped by a poster of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice

Backdropped by a poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan, a police officer provides security for the last election rally of Binali Yildirim,

Backdropped by a poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan, a police officer provides security for the last election rally of Binali Yildirim,

Backdropped by a poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan, Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and De

Backdropped by a poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan, Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and De

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Istanbul mayoral candidates have led their final campaign rallies heading into Sunday's repeat election.

The city election held March 31 saw opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly defeat former Prime Minister Benali Yildirim, the candidate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party.

The governing party challenged the results and Turkey's election commission voided the vote after Imamoglu had already taken office.

Yildirim has promised to modernize the city's infrastructure and transport systems. Imamoglu focused on urban poverty.

Some analysts say a second defeat in Istanbul would be a blow to Ergodan, who started his political rise as the city's mayor