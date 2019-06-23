MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after the Cricket World Cup group game between West Indies and New Zealand at Old Trafford:
NEW ZEALAND
Martin Guptill lbw b Cottrell 0
Colin Munro b Cottrell 0
Kane Williamson c Hope b Cottrell 148
Ross Taylor c Holder b Gayle 69
Tom Latham c and b Cottrell 12
Jimmy Neesham c Cottrell b Brathwaite 28
Colin de Grandhomme run out (Cottrell) 16
Mitchell Santner c Cottrell b Brathwaite 10
Matt Henry not out 0
Extras: (4lb,3w, 1nb) 8
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 291
Overs: 50
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-7, 3-167, 4-210, 5-251, 6-270, 7-291, 8-291
Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-1-56-4 (1w), Kemar Roach 10-2-38-0, Jason Holder 7-0-42-0 (1nb), Oshane Thomas 6-0-30-0, Chetan Brathwaite 6-0-58-2 (1w), Ashley Nurse 9-0-55-0, Chris Gayle 2-0-8-1 (1w).
WEST INDIES
Chris Gayle c Boult b de Grandhomme 87
Shai Hope b Boult 1
Nicholas Pooran c Latham b Boult 1
Shimron Hetmyer b Ferguson 54
Jason Holder c Latham b Ferguson 0
Carlos Brathwaite c Boult b Neesham 101
Ashley Nurse c Latham b Boult 1
Evin Lewis c Neesham b Boult 0
Kemar Roach c Latham b Henry 14
Sheldon Cottrell b Ferguson 15
Oshane Thomas not out 0
Extras: (3lb, 9w) 12
TOTAL: (all out) 286
Overs: 49
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-20, 3-142, 4-142, 5-152, 6-163, 7-164, 8-211, 9-245, 10-286
Bowling: Trent Boult 10-1-30-4 (1w), Matt Henry 9-0-76-1 (2w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-59-3 (6w), Jimmy Neesham 6-0-35-1, Mitchell Santner 10-1-61-0, Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-22-1.
Toss: West Indies
Result: New Zealand by 5 runs.
Umpires Ian Gould, England, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.