MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after the Cricket World Cup group game between West Indies and New Zealand at Old Trafford:

NEW ZEALAND

Martin Guptill lbw b Cottrell 0

Colin Munro b Cottrell 0

Kane Williamson c Hope b Cottrell 148

Ross Taylor c Holder b Gayle 69

Tom Latham c and b Cottrell 12

Jimmy Neesham c Cottrell b Brathwaite 28

Colin de Grandhomme run out (Cottrell) 16

Mitchell Santner c Cottrell b Brathwaite 10

Matt Henry not out 0

Extras: (4lb,3w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 291

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-7, 3-167, 4-210, 5-251, 6-270, 7-291, 8-291

Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-1-56-4 (1w), Kemar Roach 10-2-38-0, Jason Holder 7-0-42-0 (1nb), Oshane Thomas 6-0-30-0, Chetan Brathwaite 6-0-58-2 (1w), Ashley Nurse 9-0-55-0, Chris Gayle 2-0-8-1 (1w).

WEST INDIES

Chris Gayle c Boult b de Grandhomme 87

Shai Hope b Boult 1

Nicholas Pooran c Latham b Boult 1

Shimron Hetmyer b Ferguson 54

Jason Holder c Latham b Ferguson 0

Carlos Brathwaite c Boult b Neesham 101

Ashley Nurse c Latham b Boult 1

Evin Lewis c Neesham b Boult 0

Kemar Roach c Latham b Henry 14

Sheldon Cottrell b Ferguson 15

Oshane Thomas not out 0

Extras: (3lb, 9w) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 286

Overs: 49

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-20, 3-142, 4-142, 5-152, 6-163, 7-164, 8-211, 9-245, 10-286

Bowling: Trent Boult 10-1-30-4 (1w), Matt Henry 9-0-76-1 (2w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-59-3 (6w), Jimmy Neesham 6-0-35-1, Mitchell Santner 10-1-61-0, Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-22-1.

Toss: West Indies

Result: New Zealand by 5 runs.

Umpires Ian Gould, England, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.