Venezuela's Darwin Machis celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Bolivia at Mineirao stadi
Venezuela's Darwin Machis kicks a ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Bolivia at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Satur
Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, left, fights for the ball with Bolivia's Marvin Bejarano during a Copa America Group A soccer match at Mineirao stadium in
Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, front, blocks a shoot by Bolivia's Leonel Justiniano during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in
Venezuela's Ronald Hernandez, left, and Bolivia's Javier Rojas fight for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Mineirao stadium i
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Venezuela beat Bolivia 3-1 to advance to the Copa America quarterfinals on Saturday.
Darwin Machis scored in each half for Venezuela at Mineirao Stadium.
Leonel Justiniano reduced Bolivia's deficit in the 82nd minute, but Josef Martinez secured the victory four minutes later.
Venezuela finished second to Brazil in Group A. Brazil beat Peru 5-0.
Venezuela's adversary in the quarterfinals will be the second-place team in Group B, either Paraguay, Qatar or Argentina.
___
