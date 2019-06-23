Germany-Nigeria Sums

|Nigeria
|0
|0—0
|Germany
|2
|1—3
First half_1, Germany, Alexandra Popp 1 (Lina Magull), 20th minute; 2, Germany, Sara Daebritz 2, 27th.
Second half_3, Germany, Lea Schuller 0, 82nd.
Shots_Germany 12, Nigeria 9.
Shots On Goal_Germany 4, Nigeria 1.
Yellow Cards_Germany, Alexandra Popp, 32nd; Svenja Huth, 56th. Nigeria, Evelyn Nwabuoku, 26th; Desire Oparanozie, 61st; Rasheedat Ajibade, 82nd.
Offsides_Germany 3, Nigeria 0.
Fouls Committed_Germany 16, Nigeria 15.
Corner Kicks_Germany 13, Nigeria 5.
Referee_Yoshimi Yamashita, Japan. Assistant Referees_Naomi Teshirogi, Japan; Makoto Bozono, Japan.
A_17.988.
|Lineups
Germany: Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Verena Schweers (Carolin Simon, 46th); Sara Daebritz, Svenja Huth, Melanie Leupolz (Klara Buehl, 46th), Lina Magull (Lena Oberdorf, 69th); Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller.
Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Chidinma Okeke; Halimatu Ayinde, Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rasheedat Ajibade, 46th), Ngozi Okobi; Chinwendu Ihezuo (Chinaza Uchendu, 76th), Uchenna Kanu (Alice Ogebe, 84th), Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega.