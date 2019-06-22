Opposition demonstrators hold a banner as people gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, June 21, 2019. Sever
Opposition demonstrators help a wounded man during a protest at Georgian Parliament to call for the resignation of the speaker of the Georgian Parliam
Police carrying shields block an entrance of the Georgian Parliament as opposition demonstrators gather to call for the resignation of the speaker of
Opposition demonstrators hold a poster showing a sign in solidarity with those who lost their eyes during police crackdown as they gather in front of
Opposition demonstrators waves the Georgian and Ukrainian national flag as they gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgi
Opposition demonstrators gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, June 21, 2019. Several thousand protesters r
An opposition demonstrator stands in solidarity with those who lost their eyes during a police crackdown as they gather in front of the Georgian Parli
Young opposition demonstrators wearing masks reading "Russia Occupant " gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Frida
A man shouts as other opposition demonstrators gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, June 21, 2019. Several
Police watch as opposition demonstrators gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, June 21, 2019. Several thous
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Travel experts say a ban on Russian airlines taking citizens to Georgia will cause visitor traffic to drop significantly at first but they expect Georgia's tourism industry to recover quickly.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered a ban on Russian flights to Georgia starting July 8 after a Russian delegation's appearance in the Georgian parliament sparked large protests.
The move echoed bans Russia imposed in 2006 on flights and imports of Georgian wine and mineral water as tensions rose between the countries. The bans were later lifted.
Kakha Gogolashvili of Georgian tour agency Global said on Saturday that the 2006 Russian bans "at first had a negative effect, but new markets and new contracts were found. I think the same will happen in the tourism sphere,"