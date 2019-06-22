PRAGUE (AP) — Prague won't have seen anything like this since the protests of 1989 which brought down the communist regime in what was then Czechoslovakia.

Some 400,000 have signed a petition calling on Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to step down over fraud allegations and subsidies paid to his former companies. And hundreds of thousands are expected at a rally in Prague on Sunday to urge the populist billionaire to stand down.

The businessman turned populist politician is standing firm, though and points to record low unemployment rate.