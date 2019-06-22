TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) declined to fully comment on whether President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is planning to visit three Latin American allies, stating that related reports are not entirely accurate.

The statement was in response to an Apple Daily report on Saturday (June 22) which claimed that President Tsai will visit three Caribbean allies in July, including Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, as well as Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Apple Daily also repoted that the government is discussing with the U.S. authorities in hopes that the delegation will be able to make stopovers on the east coast of the United States, and perhaps in Washington, D.C.

There are “discrepancies” between the report and the truth, said MOFA via thier statement. “MOFA does not have any comment on speculation or discussions.”

The Presidential Office will make an announcement if any of the president’s plans to make state visits are finalized, suggested MOFA.

Even though Taiwan and the U.S. do not have diplomatic relations, the U.S. government has in the past allowed Taiwan’s presidents to make transit stops during their trips to Latin America or Pacific nations.

Tsai has made six state visits to the Caribbean and Latin America since taking office in May 2016. On her previous trips, Tsai had stop overs in such U.S. cities and territories as Los Angeles, Houston, and Hawaii, all of which are on the nation’s west coast or outer islands.

After the U.S.’ Taiwan Travel Act (TRA), which encourages mutual visits of high-ranking U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, was signed into law last March, visits of officials from both countries to each respective state have become more frequent. Taiwan’s Secretary-General to the National Security Council, David Lee (李大維), for example, visited Washington last month and met with John Bolton, the U.S. National Security Advisor.

Some pro-Taiwan U.S. legislators, such as Senator Cory Gardner, have expressed hope that Tsai would visit Washington and be invited to address the U.S. Congress. However, such moves will certainly anger Beijing, which opposes official interactions of between its allies and Taiwan.