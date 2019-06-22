Rain expected across most of Taiwan on Sunday

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A new plum rain front approaching Taiwan is forecast to bring rainfall across most of the country Sunday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



Northern, central and southern areas of Taiwan can expect rain and thunderstorms, while western parts of the island will see isolated showers, the CWB said Saturday.



Although the rain will slacken Monday when the plum rain front begins to weaken, occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue across the country, in particular in the northern areas, the CWB said.



Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in northern areas and in Hualien on the east coast will be relatively comfortable at 27-28 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday, the bureau said.



Elsewhere in Taiwan, the CWB said, the weather will be hot and humid on Sunday and Monday, with daytime temperatures of 30 degrees and over.



On Saturday, daytime highs soared past 33 degrees in most of Taiwan, with regions near mountainous areas in Kaohsiung and Pingtung in south recording 36 degrees, due to warm southwesterly winds, the CWB said.



The temperature also rose above 36 degrees in Huadong, a long narrow valley between the central and coastal mountain ranges, the CWB said.