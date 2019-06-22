LONDON (AP) — India and New Zealand are the only teams still unbeaten in the Cricket World Cup and both are in action Saturday as the tournament moves into its 24th day.

India takes on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in the opening game, and New Zealand plays West Indies in a day-night match at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Two-time champion India and 2015 finalist New Zealand have won all their games except for a washout between the two teams.

India and Afghanistan have never met at the World Cup. India is the heavy favorite, having won 14 of its last 15 CWC matches. Afghanistan has lost all five matches in this edition.

New Zealand and West Indies know each other well at the World Cup. New Zealand holds the upper hand with a 4-3 record, including wins in their last three meetings. West Indies won the tournament in 1975 and '79.

New Zealand can move above competition leader and defending champion Australia in the 10-team standings with a win. India can leapfrog third-place England and will still have a game in hand on its nearest rivals.

Rain is unlikely to disturb either match. The weather forecast is dry and sunny at Manchester with temperatures as high as 22 Celsius (71 Fahrenheit), with Southampton slightly cooler but still dry.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports