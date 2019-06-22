  1. Home
Spectacular cloud formation stuns residents of Taiwan’s Keelung

Lenticular clouds formed over coastal city Keelung Saturday morning, indicating high chance of rain

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/22 16:17

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday (June 22) people around Keelung in northern Taiwan began to notice a spectacular cloud formation in the sky just over the city.

The swirling clouds took on the shape of low swirling orb in the sky, and many speculating some kind of unidentified flying object might be hiding in the clouds.

As Weather Bureau officials recognized, the phenomenon is completely natural, and known as a lenticular cloud. Lenticular clouds form when air fronts of differing temperatures meet creating circular current.

The cloud in Keelung formed when a strong southwestern front passed over an eddie of warmer low-lying air likely formed by Keelung’s rocky coastline.

Lenticular clouds have often been dubbed “flying saucers” “pod clouds” by amazed onlookers throughout the world. According to witnesses, the cloud formation continued to roll through the sky over Keelung until past 11:30 a.m.

Tang Shunran (湯舜然),a meteorologist at the Keelung Weather station, was quoted by UDN, as stating that the lenticular cloud formation indicates a high level of moisture, and indicates a strong chance of rain in the region for Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Keelung
Lenticular clouds

