Taipei, June 22 (CNA) -- A strike by EVA Airways flight attendants continued on Saturday, with the airline announcing that it will cancel 113 flights on Sunday, affecting roughly 24,000 passengers.



EVA Air said 54 out of 93 flights departing from Taiwan will be canceled, including 45 from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, two from Taipei Songshan Airport, five from Taichung Shui-nan Airport and two from Kaohsiung International Airport -- affecting about 11,600 passengers.



At the same time, 59 out of 95 flights returning to Taiwan will be canceled -- 50 to Taoyuan, two to Taipei, five to Taichung, and two to Kaohsiung -- impacting 13,000 passengers, the carrier said.



The airline has been able to maintain 40 percent of its flight capacity over the weekend, with 112 out of 177 flights canceled on Saturday.



However, the impasse between labor and management is not likely to be resolved by June 29, when the union said it will hold another vote for its 3,200 EVA Air flight attendants -- about 75 percent of total cabin crew -- to decide whether the strike will continue.



So far, 1,900 EVA Air flight attendants have turned in to the union their passports, their Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents and their EVA Air employee identification cards to commit themselves to remaining on strike and not working for the company until a settlement is reached, the union said.



To minimize the impact on the passengers, the airline has announced that it will not take new flight bookings before June 29, and that at least 670 flights will be canceled between Saturday and June 29.



For real-time EVA flight information, go to https://www.evaair.com/en-global/emer/strikeinfo.html