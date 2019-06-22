Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|New York
|002
|000
|20x—4
|8
|0
Peacock, Rondon (7), Devenski (8) and Chirinos; Paxton, Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Paxton 5-3. L_Peacock 6-5. Sv_A.Chapman (21). HRs_New York, Torres (18), Sanchez (23).
___
|Detroit
|011
|120
|001—6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|012
|02x—7
|12
|0
Boyd, B.Farmer (7), J.Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Austin Adams (8) and Wilson; Bauer, Goody (5), Wittgren (6), Clippard (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Cimber 3-2. L_J.Jimenez 2-5. Sv_Hand (21). HRs_Detroit, Stewart (6), Dixon (9). Cleveland, Luplow (9), Santana (16), Naquin (4).
___
|Toronto
|202
|000
|100
|0—5
|11
|0
|Boston
|001
|000
|310
|2—7
|14
|2
Thornton, Mayza (7), Biagini (7), Phelps (8), Romano (9) and Jansen, Maile; Sale, Brewer (6), J.Taylor (7), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9), Workman (10) and Leon, C.Vazquez. W_Workman 6-1. L_Romano 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (14). Boston, Vazquez (9).
___
|Chicago
|031
|000
|000
|1—5
|12
|1
|Texas
|210
|000
|100
|0—4
|8
|0
R.Lopez, Bummer (6), Marshall (7), Fry (8), Herrera (9), Colome (10) and J.McCann; Jurado, B.Martin (7), Leclerc (7), C.Martin (9), Kelley (10) and Federowicz. W_Herrera 3-3. L_Kelley 3-2. Sv_Colome (16). HRs_Chicago, Collins (1). Texas, Mazara (10), Odor (10).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|020
|230—8
|13
|2
|Kansas City
|300
|030
|010—7
|7
|1
M.Perez, Duffey (6), R.Harper (7), Rogers (8) and J.Castro; Junis, Barlow (7), W.Peralta (7), Diekman (8), J.Lopez (8) and Maldonado. W_R.Harper 3-0. L_Diekman 0-5. Sv_Rogers (9). HRs_Minnesota, Cron (16), Sano (8). Kansas City, Soler (21), Cuthbert (4).
___
|Tampa Bay
|002
|101
|001—5
|10
|2
|Oakland
|001
|100
|010—3
|10
|1
Kittredge, Beeks (3), Pruitt (5), Poche (8), Roe (8), Drake (8), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud; T.Anderson, Wang (5), Soria (8), Trivino (9) and Phegley. W_Pruitt 1-0. L_T.Anderson 0-2. Sv_Pagan (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (7). Oakland, Olson (12), Laureano (12).
___
|Baltimore
|300
|005
|100—
|9
|14
|1
|Seattle
|125
|020
|00x—10
|13
|1
Gilmartin, Kline (3), Scott (5), Armstrong (6), Bleier (8) and Sisco; Leake, Gearrin (6), Austin Adams (7), Elias (9) and T.Murphy. W_Leake 7-6. L_Gilmartin 0-1. Sv_Elias (9). HRs_Seattle, Seager (5), Williamson (2), Moore (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|101
|30x—5
|8
|0
Canning, J.Anderson (6), Bard (7) and Lucroy, Garneau; Wacha, Gallegos (7), A.Miller (7), C.Martinez (8) and Molina. W_Wacha 5-3. L_Canning 2-4. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|012
|001
|100—5
|7
|2
|Chicago
|020
|020
|000—4
|6
|1
J.Vargas, Pounders (5), Lugo (7), Ed.Diaz (9) and Nido; Darvish, Brach (7), Montgomery (7), Wick (9) and Contreras. W_Pounders 1-0. L_Brach 3-2. Sv_Ed.Diaz (16). HRs_New York, McNeil (5), Conforto (15). Chicago, Russell (5).
___
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|2
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|10x—2
|6
|2
Lauer, Wingenter (8) and Mejia; Musgrove, Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and El.Diaz. W_Musgrove 5-7. L_Lauer 5-7. Sv_F.Vazquez (18). HRs_San Diego, Machado (15).
___
|Miami
|010
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|2
Alcantara, Quijada (8), Romo (9) and Holaday; Aa.Nola, Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Alcantara 4-6. L_Aa.Nola 6-2. Sv_Romo (14). HRs_Miami, Holaday (2).
___
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|000—3
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|310
|00x—4
|8
|0
Keuchel, Toussaint (6), Webb (7) and B.McCann; Strasburg, Ja.Guerra (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Suero (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 8-4. L_Keuchel 0-1. Sv_Suero (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (12). Washington, Gomes (3).
___
|Cincinnati
|302
|100
|320—11
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|030
|030—
|7
|10
|0
Gray, Hernandez (5), Garrett (7), Bowman (8), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; C.Anderson, Ju.Guerra (6), Burnes (7), Jeffress (9) and Pina, Grandal. W_Hernandez 2-3. L_C.Anderson 3-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (15), Senzel (8). Milwaukee, Arcia (9), Moustakas (22), Yelich (29).
___
|Colorado
|000
|101
|000—2
|3
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|002—4
|6
|0
Marquez, Diaz (9) and Wolters; Buehler and A.Barnes. W_Buehler 8-1. L_Diaz 1-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (18), Arenado (19). Los Angeles, Beaty (2), Bellinger (25).
___
|San Francisco
|024
|000
|401—11
|11
|1
|Arizona
|001
|400
|000—
|5
|10
|0
Samardzija, Moronta (7), Watson (8), D.Rodriguez (9), W.Smith (9) and Vogt; Clarke, McFarland (4), Andriese (7), Bradley (9) and Kelly. W_Samardzija 4-6. L_Clarke 1-3. HRs_San Francisco, Pillar (9), Dickerson (1). Arizona, Ahmed (6).