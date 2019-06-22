  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/22 13:44
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 71 291 48 95 .326
LeMahieu NYY 69 283 50 89 .314
TiAnderson ChW 66 255 36 80 .314
Brantley Hou 73 287 36 90 .314
Devers Bos 75 297 54 92 .310
Trout LAA 73 248 61 76 .306
Mancini Bal 71 276 50 84 .304
Meadows TB 58 222 33 67 .302
Merrifield KC 76 317 54 95 .300
Bogaerts Bos 74 284 59 85 .299
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Rosario, Minnesota, 55; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.