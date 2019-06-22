TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Philippines diplomat Albert del Rosario, who criticized Xi Jinping (習近平) for crimes against humanity, was held for six hours and eventually deported by the Hong Kong Immigration Department on Friday (June 21).

Del Rosario arrived in Hong Kong on Friday morning to attend the board and shareholders meeting of First Pacific, but was held, investigated, and later denied entry to the city. He told Associated Press the Hong Kong Immigration Department claimed he was involved in a “case” but didn’t explain further what this meant.

“It was harassment. They have no right to hold me since I am travelling on a diplomatic passport,” Del Rosario told the media, citing the Vienna Convention, an international treaty specifying the privileges of diplomats to perform their duties without fear of coercion.

Del Rosario previously said China was “not to be trusted” after the allegedly deliberate sinking of a Philippines vessel in the South China Sea. He is an open critic of Xi’s China and said it may have been behind his deportation.

Former ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales and her family were also held and investigated for three hours, before being denied entry to Hong Kong last month.

Both Del Rosario and Morales accused Xi and Chinese officials for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March this year. They alleged that Chinese construction and expansion of artificial islands in the South China Sea had destroyed the environment and threatened the safety of surrounding countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) responded by saying, “It is entirely within China’s sovereignty to allow or deny one’s entry.” He added there is no provision in the Vienna Convention that allows a diplomatic passport holder to enter any country at will.