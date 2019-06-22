  1. Home
  2. World

Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/22 12:34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 000 100 000—1 7 1
New York 002 000 20x—4 8 0

Peacock, Rondon (7), Devenski (8) and Chirinos; Paxton, Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Paxton 5-3. L_Peacock 6-5. Sv_Chapman (21). HRs_New York, Torres (18), Sanchez (23).

___

Detroit 011 120 001—6 12 0
Cleveland 200 012 02x—7 12 0

Boyd, B.Farmer (7), J.Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Adams (8) and Wilson; Bauer, Goody (5), Wittgren (6), Clippard (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Cimber 3-2. L_J.Jimenez 2-5. Sv_Hand (21). HRs_Detroit, Stewart (6), Dixon (9). Cleveland, Luplow (9), Santana (16), Naquin (4).

___

Toronto 202 000 100 0—5 11 0
Boston 001 000 310 2—7 14 2
(10 innings)

Thornton, Mayza (7), Biagini (7), Phelps (8), Romano (9) and Jansen, Maile; Sale, Brewer (6), J.Taylor (7), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9), Workman (10) and Leon, C.Vazquez. W_Workman 6-1. L_Romano 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (14). Boston, Vazquez (9).

___

Chicago 031 000 000 1—5 12 1
Texas 210 000 100 0—4 8 0
(10 innings)

R.Lopez, Bummer (6), Marshall (7), Fry (8), Herrera (9), Colome (10) and J.McCann; Jurado, B.Martin (7), Leclerc (7), C.Martin (9), Kelley (10) and Federowicz. W_Herrera 3-3. L_Kelley 3-2. Sv_Colome (16). HRs_Chicago, Collins (1). Texas, Mazara (10), Odor (10).

___

Minnesota 010 020 230—8 13 2
Kansas City 300 030 010—7 7 1

M.Perez, Duffey (6), R.Harper (7), Rogers (8) and J.Castro; Junis, Barlow (7), Peralta (7), Diekman (8), J.Lopez (8) and Maldonado. W_R.Harper 3-0. L_Diekman 0-5. Sv_Rogers (9). HRs_Minnesota, Cron (16), Sano (8). Kansas City, Soler (21), Cuthbert (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 8 0
St. Louis 000 101 30x—5 8 0

Canning, J.Anderson (6), Bard (7) and Lucroy, Garneau; Wacha, Gallegos (7), A.Miller (7), C.Martinez (8) and Molina. W_Wacha 5-3. L_Canning 2-4. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 012 001 100—5 7 2
Chicago 020 020 000—4 6 1

Vargas, Pounders (5), Lugo (7), Ed.Diaz (9) and Nido; Darvish, Brach (7), Montgomery (7), Wick (9) and Contreras. W_Pounders 1-0. L_Brach 3-2. Sv_Ed.Diaz (16). HRs_New York, McNeil (5), Conforto (15). Chicago, Russell (5).

___

San Diego 000 100 000—1 7 2
Pittsburgh 100 000 10x—2 6 2

Lauer, Wingenter (8) and Mejia; Musgrove, Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and El.Diaz. W_Musgrove 5-7. L_Lauer 5-7. Sv_F.Vazquez (18). HRs_San Diego, Machado (15).

___

Miami 010 001 000—2 6 0
Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 9 2

Alcantara, Quijada (8), Romo (9) and Holaday; Nola, Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Alcantara 4-6. L_Nola 6-2. Sv_Romo (14). HRs_Miami, Holaday (2).

___

Atlanta 021 000 000—3 8 1
Washington 000 310 00x—4 8 0

Keuchel, Toussaint (6), Webb (7) and B.McCann; Strasburg, Ja.Guerra (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Suero (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 8-4. L_Keuchel 0-1. Sv_Suero (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (12). Washington, Gomes (3).

___

Cincinnati 302 100 320—11 10 0
Milwaukee 001 030 030— 7 10 0

Gray, Hernandez (5), Garrett (7), Bowman (8), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; C.Anderson, Ju.Guerra (6), Burnes (7), Jeffress (9) and Pina, Grandal. W_Hernandez 2-3. L_C.Anderson 3-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (15), Senzel (8). Milwaukee, Arcia (9), Moustakas (22), Yelich (29).

___

Colorado 000 101 000—2 3 1
Los Angeles 010 100 002—4 6 0

Marquez, Diaz (9) and Wolters; Buehler and A.Barnes. W_Buehler 8-1. L_Diaz 1-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (18), Arenado (19). Los Angeles, Beaty (2), Bellinger (25).