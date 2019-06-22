  1. Home
Associated Press
2019/06/22 11:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 73 260 59 93 .358
Yelich Mil 68 253 59 88 .348
McNeil NYM 62 232 32 79 .341
Blackmon Col 58 259 52 87 .336
Dahl Col 65 241 46 80 .332
Arenado Col 73 287 56 94 .328
Freeman Atl 75 296 58 93 .314
Rendon Was 61 224 54 70 .312
Bell Pit 73 282 54 88 .312
JTurner LAD 68 242 35 75 .310
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Pederson, Los Angeles, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 60; Ozuna, St. Louis, 60; Alonso, New York, 59; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Yelich, Milwaukee, 59; Freeman, Atlanta, 56; Rizzo, Chicago, 53; Rendon, Washington, 52.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Strasburg, Washington, 8-4; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; 4 tied at 7-1.