TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The presidential primary of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ended on June 13, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) securing the party’s nomination. However, may people supporting former Premier William Lai (賴清德) still find the result unacceptable as one of them, Cho Ming (周敏), described, “this is the darkest day in the history of Taiwan’s polls.”

According to an opinion piece published on Friday by Taiwan People Daily, Cho declared Lai insisted in “fair play” during the primary. Lai had hoped to unite DPP supporters if he won the primary, but his plan was hindered because the DPP Central Executive Committee (CEC), which was responsible for drawing up the primary rules, decided to change the rules after the primary started, Cho wrote in the article.

The author criticized the DPP CEC for “unilaterally” modifiying the primary rules, despite the committee reaching an almost unanimous consensus over the changes at the end of May prior to the polls. The change of rules compromised DPP’s democratic values and principles, as the CEC dismissed Lai’s high popularity at the beginning of the primary, and the confidence Lai had cultivated for the party, the author argued.

The author urged pro-independence supporters to hold on to their ideals and vote for Taiwan’s democratic values instead of voting for the DPP’s victory in the presidential election next year. The author also commended pro-independence supporters’ plans to run for legislative elections, also to be held next January, in order to continue their pursuit of democracy in the legislature.