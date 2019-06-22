BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Polanco Min 71 291 48 95 .326 LeMahieu NYY 69 283 50 89 .314 TiAnderson ChW 66 255 36 80 .314 Brantley Hou 73 287 36 90 .314 Devers Bos 75 297 54 92 .310 Trout LAA 73 248 61 76 .306 Mancini Bal 71 276 50 84 .304 Meadows TB 57 218 33 66 .303 Pham TB 68 259 34 78 .301 Merrifield KC 76 317 54 95 .300 Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 56; DoSantana, Seattle, 55; Rosario, Minnesota, 55; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.