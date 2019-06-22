  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/22 11:49
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 48 27 .640
Tampa Bay 43 32 .573 5
Boston 42 35 .545 7
Toronto 27 49 .355 21½
Baltimore 21 54 .280 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 26 .653
Cleveland 40 35 .533 9
Chicago 36 37 .493 12
Detroit 26 45 .366 21
Kansas City 26 50 .342 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 29 .623
Oakland 40 36 .526
Texas 40 36 .526
Los Angeles 38 39 .494 10
Seattle 33 46 .418 16

___

Thursday's Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Houston 6

Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Pena 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-3), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3) at Oakland (Fiers 7-3), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-2) at Texas (Lynn 8-4), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.